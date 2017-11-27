Ashley Graham Criticizes Miss Universe Pageant for Not Including Curvy Contestants

Ashley Graham may have served as a host for the Miss Universe 2017 pageant on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop her from airing her grievances with the show’s longstanding lack of body diversity. The 30-year-old model, who has served twice as a backstage host for Miss Universe, recently expressed her disappointment in not seeing any curvy contestants compete in the international beauty pageant.

In an interview with Fox News, Graham criticized Miss Universe and its American counterpart, Miss USA, for not featuring a single curvy contestant in their 60-plus-year runs. Graham revealed that she returned as a host for Miss Universe to champion body diversity. “I think that it’s really important that we continue to show diversity of all sizes, ethnicities, backgrounds and religion,” she said. “So for me, I’m here to show diversity of size! Because not yet have we had a curvy girl in Miss Universe or even in the Miss USA pageant.”

However, despite her disappointment, Graham admitted that she’s hopeful we’ll see a curvy Miss Universe in the future. She cited recent covers for Sports Illustrated and Vogue (both of which she’s appeared on) as examples of how the fashion and beauty industries are steadily catching on about the need for more body diversity.

“I really do think [we’ll see a curvy Miss Universe.] I think we’re on the way,” Graham said. “If you can see a curvy girl on the cover of Sports Illustrated or Vogue, then we can definitely see a curvy girl as Miss Universe.”

We’re loving how Graham is using her voice to put pressure on brands from Miss Universe to Puma to feature more curvy talent. Keep on keeping on, girl.