The Brilliant Way Ashley Graham Covered Up a Red-Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction

Ashley Graham has ample practice walking red carpets and runways, but that hasn’t left her immune to the occasional wardrobe malfunction. Graham’s latest—and most embarrassing—admission is less along the lines of Janet Jackson à la 2004 Super Bowl nip-slip and more Jennifer Lawrence covering a pizza stain on her dress with a clutch at the Kentucky Derby last week.

In a mid-hair-and-makeup interview with Coveteur before the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night, Graham was put on the spot to confess her most embarrassing red carpet moment. She recalled a moment at 2017’s Time 100 Gala red carpet where a seam in the back of her dress broke, and she had to think fast to find a solution.

“Last year I made Time’s 100 most influential people list and when I arrived to the venue my team noticed that a seam in the back of my dress had come undone. I had to throw on a jacket last minute to cover it up,” Graham said. “As I was exiting the red carpet to head into the event, I tripped on the bottom of the jacket! Luckily I didn’t fall to the ground and gracefully recovered.”



As you can see in all of the photos of Graham from that night, the model is holding a black satin jacket around her waist, presumably to cover the broken seam. However, that didn’t stop her from enjoying the night and twirling around with the added piece of clothing. With how good she looked, we’re not surprised no one even noticed that the jacket wasn’t meant to be there.

At this point, we have no doubt Graham could wear anything and make it work. (Like even that dress with a full ripped seam in the back).