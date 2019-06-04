Ashley Graham’s CFDA Fashion Awards Look Is High Fashion to the Hundredth Degree

With so much good fashion available for viewing these days (Thanks, Instagram!), it can take a lot for an outfit to truly catch my eye. While I can appreciate a cute, simple look on pretty much any celeb, I live for the times when stars go all-out and wear seriously jaw-dropping outfits. On Monday evening, Ashley Graham attended the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in a sleek, high fashion ensemble of which, frankly, we are not worthy. A queen among queens, the model looked truly stunning, and I’m obsessed.

Graham posed for the CFDA Fashion Awards cameras in an all-black Christian Siriano number that has left me—pardon my use of last year’s slang—shook. Beautiful and sleek with just the right amount of camp, this high fashion outfit was everything I could have ever wanted from an event celebrating fashion designers. The black midi dress featured the puffiest sleeves I’ve ever seen, making me love the current puffy sleeve trend even more. Who needs subtlety when you can have giant sleeves and an abstract hat?

Graham posted a video of herself wearing the outfit on her Instagram, saying she was “feeling like I just walked out of a fabulous Alfred Hitchcock film, darling!” She’s not wrong. I truly cannot get over how glamorous this entire look is. From head to toe, the model took Old Hollywood to the next level, and I will always be here for it.

The model walked the CFDA Fashion Awards carpet with designer Christian Siriano before they were slated to present during the awards. Siriano is a member of the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), which is a non-profit trade association. Once again, Siriano has done an incredible job designing an outfit for a model who isn’t a size two. He consistently dresses celebrities who are rejected by other designers because of their size. For that, and for this incredible outfit in which he dressed Ashley Graham, I stan.