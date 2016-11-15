Ashley Graham Gets a Barbie in Her Own Likeness

Ashley Graham, queen of the makeup-free selfie and pioneer of #thickthighssavelives moment, had a pinch-me moment last night when she was presented with her very own Barbie at Glamour‘s Women of the Year summit in LA. Like Graham, the Mattel toy’s got curves—and yes, her thighs touch.

“I never really thought that I didn’t look like her growing up, I just thought she was perfect,” the 28-year-old model said. “If I had a Barbie that was my size, I would have thought my size was normal. Young girls now get to grow up seeing that their bodies are normal, which I think is so empowering and encouraging to the younger generation.”

The doll, whose eyebrows aren’t bleached (whatever), is wearing an sparkly body dress from Opening Ceremony, a denim jacket from Sonia Rykiel, and Pierre Hardy boots. And although it’s not available for purchase as it’s one-of-a-kind, Mattel has expanded its offerings to include a range of body types and skin colors. As it turns out, it’s not that hard to be inclusive.

“All we did was take 360 degree photos of my body to send to them, and afterward we fleshed out some details. The color of my hair, a few details on my face like beauty marks and full eyebrows. The number one prerequisite, though, was that her thighs touched. I was like, ‘Guys, we can make this Barbie, but if her thighs don’t touch, she’s not authentic.”

Ain’t that the truth.