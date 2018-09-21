Ashley Graham Showed Off Her Full Bush of Armpit Hair in a Bikini

Ashley Graham has never been afraid of body hair, whether it’s her preference for a “full bush” down there or photoshopping herself with pubic hair. So naturally, the next step would be the 30-year-old model showing off her body hair for the world to see—starting with her armpits.

Graham took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to show off her full bush of armpit hair. The picture featured close-up of the model in a bikini, while flaunting her unshaven pits. The picture didn’t include a caption, but Graham’s previous Instagram stories feature her in Italy with her husband, Justin Ervin, so if there’s a better time to leave your pits unshaved, it’s definitely on vacation.

Graham is far from the first celebrity who has shown off their body hair on Instagram. Stars from Paris Jackson to Bella Thorne have been known to flaunt unshaven pits—and other body parts—on the red carpet and on social media. Let’s keep the trend going and put down those razors.