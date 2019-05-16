This Ashley Graham x Addition Elle Plus-Size Lingerie Line Is Absolutely Dreamy

Scroll To See More Images

When one of your favorite models collabs with one of your favorite retailers, you pay attention—especially if that collaboration features dreamy AF lingerie. Plus-size retailer Addition Elle and model Ashley Graham launched a new lingerie line that’s basically the starter kit for the perfect lingerie wardrobe. The Ashley Graham x Addition Elle lingerie collection, Simply Ashley, features basic-but-not-actually-basic lingerie pieces that you’ll want to wear for years to come. The entire line is seriously so pretty I could cry.

Plus-size retailer Addition Elle has become one of my favorite places to online shop recently, so hearing they were working with plus-size model (and icon) Ashley Graham was a dream come true. The Ashley Graham x Addition Elle ‘Simply Ashley’ lingerie line features so many beautiful silhouettes all in white and onyx. Think bras with lace detail that will make you swoon, a babydoll lingerie dress you’ll want to wear every day and even a robe that’s somehow extremely sexy. All 15 pieces in the capsule collection are a plus-size lingerie dream.

As I mentioned earlier, each piece is in either white or onyx, so you can live your best black-and-white lingerie life daily. There’s something so simple and beautiful about a collection made up completely of black and white shades. It’s effortless, dreamy and will stay classic for years. The entire collection can be found on Addition Elle’s website right now. The bras are all available in sizes 36 DD-H, 38/40/42 C-H and 44 C, while panties and loungewear range from sizes X-4X. Plus, with prices from $30-$85, your wallet will thank you (along with your mirror, once it gets a look at you in this lingerie). To give you a peek at what the collection offers, I picked out some of my favorite plus-size lingerie pieces from the collection. They’re sure to leave you swooning.

1. Diva Bra with Voile and Lace, $65 at Addition Elle

I love the plunge neckline on this bra. It makes it so easy to go with your favorite v-neck top.

2. Lace Bodysuit, $85 at Addition Elle

This bodysuit is so cute, you could probably pair it with jeans for a night out.

3. Long Line Bra with Lace, $60 at Addition Elle

This is the type of bra you’ll want to wear every single day.

4. Garter Belt with Lace Up Detail, $30 at Addition Elle

Hey there, sexy.

5. Sleep Cami with Lace, $35 at Addition Elle

All the pretty details on this cami make me swoon.

6. Phenomenon Long Line Bra, $65 at Addition Elle

This phenomenon bra is simply, well, phenomenal.

7. Elbow Sleeve Lounge Kimono, $70 at Addition Elle

A robe that’s both cozy and sexy? I’ll take ten, thanks.

8. Lace and Mesh Thong, $30 at Addition Elle

So simple and beautiful.

9. Solid Babydoll with Lace, $60 at Addition Elle

Can I just live in this babydoll?

10. Mesh and Lace Night Dress, $60 at Addition Elle

That slit though. I see you.

11. Boyshort Panty with Removable Bow, $30 at Addition Elle

These boyshorts are definitely business in the front and party in the back.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.