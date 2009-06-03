Ashley Gets Her Hip Hop On

The pint sized mogul went to the Eminem (we hope he has forgiven gay Austrian fashion designer Bruno for his shenanigans at Sunday night’s MTV Movie Awards) and Jay-Z concert Monday night at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Dressed in a navy tweed jacket, gray sweater, and a black hat, Ashley must have forgotten that it’s practically the summer (unless some cold front hit LA that I’m not aware of). That being said, black/gray/navy is my favorite color scheme ever so I am totally digging Ashley’s dressed down look- even if it is a lot of layers for June.