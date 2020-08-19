Ashley Benson Confirms She’s Working on New Music & Reveals Her Quarantine Must-Haves

Like you, Ashley Benson has been spending most of her quarantine in sweats. “To be honest, right now in quarantine, there’s really nothing to do or go anywhere,” Benson told STYLECASTER. “I’ve really just been loving being comfortable in a sweat outfit. Not having to dress up and just be completely myself.” We hear you, girl.

Although Benson has been spending quarantine in her sweats, she’s made the most of her time at home, as seen by her latest collection with sunglasses brand Privé Revaux. “This collection we went for old Hollywood, kind of classic and timeless. Some of them have a 70s feel,” she explains. The unisex line, a collaboration with Matt Bomer is the first time the brand has worked with two stars to create gender-neutral styles and shapes.

“I have two favorite [styles], but the one I like the most is the Cliffs,” reveals Benson. “They’re kind of like an aviator 70s style which really fits my face.” The frames come in both sunglasses style and regular glasses style.

Benson definitely leans toward the aviator shape, and we don’t blame her, it’s a classic for a reason. “The other one I really love is the Macy which is more like an oversized square kind of aviator,” she tells StyleCaster.

Sunglasses are a super-easy way to elevate your look, even if that look is a full sweat outfit or workout gear. For Benson, that means her go-to Alo Yoga set or basketball shorts for the days when even leggings are too high effort. “I just think it’s been really nice that I haven’t had to care about what I look like and just be comfortable with me and not having to put any effort into it,” she says.

Benson has been putting her efforts not just into this sunglasses collaboration but into some personal creative projects too. “I just finished two scripts that I wrote and then I’ve been kind of going into music and recording songs,” she reveals. Do we see a G-Eazy collaboration on the horizon? Benson wouldn’t say, but we’ll definitely be keeping an ear out.

Singing isn’t a new thing for the Pretty Little Liars alum, even if you’ve never heard her belt it out before. “I used to sing when I was little and I’ve always sung a bit but I’ve never tried to record or do anything like that,” she explains. “So it’s been really fun to have a creative outlet with that and just be comfortable with singing.”

Benson has also been leaning into her skin-care routine during quarantine, now that she has the time to devote to it. “Usually I’m super lazy and just use makeup wipes,” she shares, sending shivers down skin-care gurus’ spines everywhere. “But I’ve been getting into these crazy skin routines which is really fun.” Tata Harper has been a particular favorite and Benson loves her “face scrubs or oils or masks. But all of her products are really great and yea, my skin looks great.” If all else fails, at least 2020 gave us time to get our skin in tip top shape!

The Privé Revaux Bomer x Benzo collection features five classic designs, which are available in 100% UVA/UVB protecting and polarized sun and blue-light options. The collection launches on August 20. Happy shopping!