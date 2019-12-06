Cara Delevingne Had the Best Response to Ashley Benson’s Nude Photo & We Ship It So Bad

Same, Cara, Same. Cara Delevingne reacted to Ashley Benson’s nude photo with the best comment, and we’ve never stanned a couple more. The sweet moment happened on Thursday, Dec. 5, when the Pretty Little Liars alum, 29, posted a naked Instagram picture of her in nothing but boots and a coat falling off her shoulders. The photo caught the attention of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, who commented a surprise face emoji to express how shook Ashley’s picture made her.

In response to the Emmy winner’s comment, Cara wrote, “@rachelbrosnahan tell me about it,” which pretty much sent every Cashley shipper out there into a nervous sweat. After Cara’s reply, Ashley responded with her own comment that only gave us more reason to love this couple. “@caradelevingne ♥️ I love you,” the Spring Breakers star wrote back.

Cara and Ashley first sparked dating rumors in 2017 when they were photographed holding hands in New York City. Around that same time, Ashley posted two Instagram photos of her and the Paper Towns star, which further led fans to speculate that a romance was brewing. The speculation grew months later when the Freeform star posted a photo of her in a necklace with her and Cara’s initials: A and C. Cara also defended his rumored girlfriend earlier this year when a troll commented some homophobic stuff about Ashley. Though the couple have remained private about their relationship, fans speculate that the two met on the set of the 2018 film Her Smell.

In an interview with Porter magazine in September, Cara opened up about how Ashley has changed her perspective on love. “I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving,” she said. “I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away.” She maintained that that wasn’t the case with Ashley. “She’s the first person that has said, ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ I’m just like, Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?” Cara continued. We have no choice but to stan.