Ashley Benson is the Face of H&M’s Summer Campaign

Big news for “Pretty Little Liars” fans: Ashley Benson is starring in H&M’s Divided summer campaign, and she’ s looking pretty darn cute. The ads were styled to mirror Benson’s own laid back personal style, and in them she is wearing everything from cuffed jeans and a tank top to a flirty skirt and a sweatshirt emblazoned with a French saying. Benson said in a press release of the concept: “I love to dress down and be comfortable, but I love love a good chance to get dressed up!”

The campaign, shot in Los Angeles by photographer Mariano Vivanco, is showing off H&M’s summer collection including a blush pink neoprene skirt, a red lip shaped bag, and plenty of graphic t-shirts.

Benson, whose style is much revered on “Pretty Little Liars”, and off-screen, was named the face of evening-wear designer Faviana in 2013, and this H&M campaign is yet another notch in her fashion belt.

As far as her style advice to women everywhere, Benson told us last year: “As far as style, I say do whatever you want! Always wear what you feel comfortable in, don’t try and copy whoever you see on TV. Be original, be fun, be comfortable.”