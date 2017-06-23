So, Ashley Benson Just Lowkey Tattooed Both Her Arms

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Ashley Benson got two new tattoos on her arms, and you *have* to see how cute they are. [Teen Vogue]

These Instagrammers are swatching makeup for women of color. [Elle]

And today’s latest Instagram hair trend is inspired by—drum roll please—Starburst. [Refinery29]

Bill Cosby announced he’ll be holding seminars on how to avoid sexual assault accusations. Excuse us while we throw up. [Bustle]

In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the pop star went for a hike in $700 pumps. [BuzzFeed]

Emma Watson had four outfit changes yesterday, and we’re definitely not mad about it. [Marie Claire]

Teenage boys and bus drivers in Europe are protesting their dress codes by wearing skirts. [Vogue]

Twitter is seriously conflicted over the rumored names of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Awkward: NASA didn’t hesitate to fact-check Gwyneth Paltrow’s website Goop after the site made this claim. [Vanity Fair]

Urban Decay is dropping its new Naked Heat Palette online earlier than expected—prepare for a major Internet crash. [Bustle]

Johnny Depp joked about assassinating Trump. Cue the swarm of Secret Service agents. [HuffPo]