StyleCaster
Share

So, Ashley Benson Just Lowkey Tattooed Both Her Arms

What's hot
StyleCaster

So, Ashley Benson Just Lowkey Tattooed Both Her Arms

by
So, Ashley Benson Just Lowkey Tattooed Both Her Arms
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Ashley Benson got two new tattoos on her arms, and you *have* to see how cute they are. [Teen Vogue]

These Instagrammers are swatching makeup for women of color. [Elle]

And today’s latest Instagram hair trend is inspired by—drum roll please—Starburst. [Refinery29]

Bill Cosby announced he’ll be holding seminars on how to avoid sexual assault accusations. Excuse us while we throw up. [Bustle]

In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the pop star went for a hike in $700 pumps. [BuzzFeed]

MORE: People Are Convinced Kris Jenner Photoshopped This Body Part for Instagram

Emma Watson had four outfit changes yesterday, and we’re definitely not mad about it. [Marie Claire]

Teenage boys and bus drivers in Europe are protesting their dress codes by wearing skirts. [Vogue]

Twitter is seriously conflicted over the rumored names of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Awkward: NASA didn’t hesitate to fact-check Gwyneth Paltrow’s website Goop after the site made this claim. [Vanity Fair]

Urban Decay is dropping its new Naked Heat Palette online earlier than expected—prepare for a major Internet crash. [Bustle]

Johnny Depp joked about assassinating Trump. Cue the swarm of Secret Service agents. [HuffPo]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share