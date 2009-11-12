Ashlee Simpson Fired from the CW, Wants to Design Clothes

No, Ashlee Simpson…no. There’s nothing wrong with trying out new career avenues, as many of us in our twenties are known to do. However, when we’re in the public eye, and people invest lots of money on your experiments, perhaps make said decisions with a closer eye.

After being fired from Melrose Place by the CW, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz doesn’t quite know what to do. And what do celebrities do when they’re confused about their careers (besides stockpiling vodka and Marb Lights)? They start a clothing line. Rumor has it that Jess’ little sister is thinking about taking the same route that many, many, have taken before.

It will no doubt be full of graphic tees and fedoras. Just don’t, please.