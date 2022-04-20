A$AP Rocky Was Just Arrested Weeks Before Rihanna’s Due Date—Here’s What We Know

With Rihanna due any day now, news of ASAP Rocky’s arrest has many social media users concerned for the expectant mother and her partner—and understandably, fans want to know why the rapper was arrested in the first place. Here’s what we know so far.

On the morning of April 20, 2022, ASAP Rocky landed at Los Angeles, California’s LAX airport after flying into the city on a private jet from Barbados, where the rapper was on vacation with a heavily pregnant Rihanna. According to TMZ, the “Praise the Lord” rapper was taken into custody upon landing. The arrest was made by the LAPD, with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team. News of the arrest was officially confirmed by ASAP Rocky’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, in a comment to NBC News.

ASAP Rocky’s arrest came just days after the BET Award-winner was photographed arriving at an airport in Barbados with Rihanna. It is unclear if “Diamonds” singer, who is currently expecting her first child with the Harlem native and expected to give birth in the coming weeks, is still in Barbados herself or has since traveled back to the United States alongside her beau.

This isn’t the first controversy Rih has had to face in connection to Rocky during her pregnancy. The couple’s trip to Barbados came amid unfounded reports that the “1 Train” star cheated on Rihanna with her Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. While the couple did not address the rumors at the time, Muaddi took to Instagram to vehemently deny the false allegations.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” the fashion designer wrote in an Instagram Story posted on April 15, 2022. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

Since then, ASAP Rocky’s arrest marks only the latest hurdle for the couple to overcome. For everything we know about ASAP Rocky’s arrest—including why the rapper was detained in the first place—keep on reading below.

Why was ASAP Rocky arrested?

So, why was ASAP Rocky arrested? According to TMZ, which was the first outlet to break the news, Rocky has reportedly been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department since November 2021, for his alleged involvement in a public shooting near Vista Del Mar in California.

NBC News reports that the purported shooting victim, who survived, told police officers that ASAP Rocky approached him with a handgun on the street at around 10:20 p.m. on November 6, 2021. The victim went on to claim that ASAP Rocky shot at him three to four times and believes that one of the bullets grazed his left hand. Prior to ASAP Rocky’s arrest, the details of the alleged shooting had yet to be reported by the media.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives went on to confirm ASAP Rocky’s arrest and explain his charges in a press release issued on April 20, 2022. “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area.”

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” their statement continued. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

According to LAPD detectives, ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. This is a developing story.

