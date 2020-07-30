Nicki Minaj’s Latest Collab Gives You a Reason to ‘Move Ya Hips’ & Update Your Instagram Captions

Barbz, get ready. ASAP Ferg and Nicki Minaj’s “Move Ya Hips” lyrics for Instagram captions were pretty much destined from the moment that these New York legends linked up for another collaboration. The last time these two worked on a song together, it was on Ferg’s “Runnin” from the Creed II soundtrack and the unforgettable “Plain Jane” remix in 2017. Years later, the pair are back together doing what they do best, all with a chorus assist from Atlanta rapper, MadeinTYO.

And guess what: they ate that. Obviously! It’s Nicki and Ferg, so you already knew it was going to be great—and Nicki had a feeling, too. The 37-year-old rapper took to Twitter to ask her fans what their favorite lines from “Move Ya Hips” were so far, and the Barbz did not disappoint. We’d thought we’d add to the fun by gathering up some of the best “Move Ya Hips” lyrics that would make for perfect Instagram captions.

If there’s anything the Barbz could learn from Nicki, it’s that you never pass up a good opportunity to stunt on the ‘gram. She gracefully reminded us all of this very fact after announcing her pregnancy with a series of stunning photos shared to the social media platform on July 20, 2020. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her belly.

The posts confirmed that Nicki is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, months after the couple first teased a pregnancy. “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo,” she tweeted in May 2020. The rapper went on to tweet that she wasn’t going to post a baby bump photo for a “couple months.” “The world ain’t ready yet,” she wrote at the time.

Now the world is more ready than ever—both for a Nicki baby and for all the collabs that she could ever grace us with. Keep on reading for the best “Move Ya Hips” lyrics.

“Move Ya Hips” Lyrics for When You’re Feeling Yourself

“Yo, these bitches really be slow, tell ’em I’m Billy the G.O.A.T.” -Nicki Minaj

“All up in Vogue, put on my Versace robe” -Nicki Minaj

“Baby, it’s okay/ I have been havin’ one hell of a day, yay” -Nicki Minaj

“This is a fact, this ain’t no cap app/ All of my bitches is bad, word to my dad” -Nicki Minaj

“Move Ya Hips” Lyrics for Your New York City Flicks

“Got a new loft in Harlem / No, Fergie ain’t move to LA (Woo)” -A$AP Ferg

“Straight from outta Queens, headed to Harlem now” -Nicki Minaj

“Move Ya Hips” Lyrics for Flaunting Your Designer Goods

“Burberry on my collar (Ooh)/ Diamonds, they still in my face (Woo, ah)” -A$AP Ferg

“Word to my dude, this Jimmy Choo on my shoes” -Nicki Minaj

“Saint Laurent all on my shades/ Then I pull up in a cherry Merced’s, yay” -Nicki Minaj

“I got the panda mink on and it’s growlin’ now” -A$AP Ferg

“I’m gettin’ that dough, my neck and my wrist really glow” -A$AP Ferg