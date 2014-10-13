StyleCaster
11 Artists to Follow on Instagram—and The Celebrities They Illustrate

Emily Kanoff
It’s time to beef up your Instagram account! We’ve collected some of the best artists out there, all with a passion for drawing the world’s most glamorous celebrities. So whether it’s Kim Kardashian’s street style or a re-imagining of Ariana Grande’s signature performance look, these artists are sharing their vision with all of us on Instagram

Check out the gorgeous artwork by the illustrators below, and make sure to give ’em a follow while you’re at it.

@Shamekhbluwi
Why you should follow: Because his ability to capture movement is breathtaking. And he can really draw hair!

@Shamekhbluwi

A sketch of Gigi Hadid by @Shamekhbluwi

@Ponyy_boyy
Why you should follow: Because he’s not afraid to add a little curve.

@Ponyy_boyy

A sketch of Kendall and Kylie Jenner by @Ponyy_boyy

@DonaldDrawbertson
Why you should follow: Because his tongue-in-cheek representations of celebrities and fashion is refreshing. And he’s got some cute kids, too!

@DonaldDrawbertson

A sketch of Joan Rivers with Andy Warhol, Mother Theresa and Michael Jackson by @DonaldDrawbertson

@Sew_trill
Why you should follow: Just do yourself a favor and watch this illustration of Kim Kardashian come to life:

@Assaadworld
Why you should follow: Because there’s a nice variety in the celebs he chooses feature.

@Assaadworld

A sketch of Blake Lively by @Assaadworld

@MissOdessa
Why you should follow: Because who else is imagining what Aaliyah would look like today?

MissOdessa

A sketch of Aaliyah by @MissOdessa

@MadsFrancis
Why you should follow: Because he hasn’t met a Kardashian he didn’t want to illustrate.

@MadsFrancis

A sketch of Khloe Kardashian by @MadsFrancis

@Bronbermudez
Why you should follow: Because you can see his progress in each new illustration.

@Bronbermudez

A sketch of Ariana Grande by @Bronbermudez

@Hayden_Williams
Why you should follow: Because it’s high fashion all the way.

@Hayden_Williams

A sketch of Anna Wintour by @Hayden_Williams

@Yigitozcakmak
Why you should follow: Because he captures the essence of each of his subjects.

@Yigitozcakmak

A sketch of Beyonce by @Yigitozcakmak

@Fulaleo
Why you should follow: Because Cara Delevingne as a video game character is everything.

@Fulaleo

A sketch of Cara Develingne by @Fulaleo

@WhitneyRuzzi
Why you should follow: Because her drawings are like photographs.

@WhitneyRuzzi

A sketch of Joan Smalls by @WhitneyRuzzi

Have your own favorite celebrity-focused fashion illustrator? Share in the comments!

