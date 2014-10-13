11 Artists to Follow on Instagram—and The Celebrities They Illustrate

It’s time to beef up your Instagram account! We’ve collected some of the best artists out there, all with a passion for drawing the world’s most glamorous celebrities. So whether it’s Kim Kardashian’s street style or a re-imagining of Ariana Grande’s signature performance look, these artists are sharing their vision with all of us on Instagram

Check out the gorgeous artwork by the illustrators below, and make sure to give ’em a follow while you’re at it.

@Shamekhbluwi

Why you should follow: Because his ability to capture movement is breathtaking. And he can really draw hair!

@Ponyy_boyy

Why you should follow: Because he’s not afraid to add a little curve.

@DonaldDrawbertson

Why you should follow: Because his tongue-in-cheek representations of celebrities and fashion is refreshing. And he’s got some cute kids, too!

@Sew_trill

Why you should follow: Just do yourself a favor and watch this illustration of Kim Kardashian come to life:

@Assaadworld

Why you should follow: Because there’s a nice variety in the celebs he chooses feature.

@MissOdessa

Why you should follow: Because who else is imagining what Aaliyah would look like today?

@MadsFrancis

Why you should follow: Because he hasn’t met a Kardashian he didn’t want to illustrate.

@Bronbermudez

Why you should follow: Because you can see his progress in each new illustration.

@Hayden_Williams

Why you should follow: Because it’s high fashion all the way.

@Yigitozcakmak

Why you should follow: Because he captures the essence of each of his subjects.

@Fulaleo

Why you should follow: Because Cara Delevingne as a video game character is everything.

@WhitneyRuzzi

Why you should follow: Because her drawings are like photographs.

Have your own favorite celebrity-focused fashion illustrator? Share in the comments!