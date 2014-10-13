11 Artists to Follow on Instagram—and The Celebrities They Illustrate

It’s time to beef up your Instagram account! We’ve collected some of the best artists out there, all with a passion for drawing the world’s most glamorous celebrities. So whether it’s Kim Kardashian’s street style or a re-imagining of Ariana Grande’s signature performance look, these artists are sharing their vision with all of us on Instagram
MORE: Are These The Chicest Dogs on the Planet?
Check out the gorgeous artwork by the illustrators below, and make sure to give ’em a follow while you’re at it.
@Shamekhbluwi
Why you should follow: Because his ability to capture movement is breathtaking. And he can really draw hair!
@Ponyy_boyy
Why you should follow: Because he’s not afraid to add a little curve.
@DonaldDrawbertson
Why you should follow: Because his tongue-in-cheek representations of celebrities and fashion is refreshing. And he’s got some cute kids, too!
@Sew_trill
Why you should follow: Just do yourself a favor and watch this illustration of Kim Kardashian come to life:
@Assaadworld
Why you should follow: Because there’s a nice variety in the celebs he chooses feature.
@MissOdessa
Why you should follow: Because who else is imagining what Aaliyah would look like today?
@MadsFrancis
Why you should follow: Because he hasn’t met a Kardashian he didn’t want to illustrate.
@Bronbermudez
Why you should follow: Because you can see his progress in each new illustration.
@Hayden_Williams
Why you should follow: Because it’s high fashion all the way.
@Yigitozcakmak
Why you should follow: Because he captures the essence of each of his subjects.
@Fulaleo
Why you should follow: Because Cara Delevingne as a video game character is everything.
@WhitneyRuzzi
Why you should follow: Because her drawings are like photographs.
Have your own favorite celebrity-focused fashion illustrator? Share in the comments!