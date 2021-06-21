This Huge Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 During Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

I know I’m not the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a good rug on sale is easier said than done! That’s why I need to bring the Artistic Weavers Odelia rug to your attention while Amazon Prime Day is still going hot and heavy.

We all know that Amazon Prime Day is the ultimate day for online shopping. Whether you’re buying a new air fryer, stocking up on sandals or furnishing the huge apartment you scored when pandemic pricing allowed you upgrade your lease, there are site-wide deals I guarantee can help save you hundreds as you spend.

For me, home decor is the one thing it feels like I’m always buying. I love decorating my space and it never feels truly complete! That said, I don’t let myself get caught up in knick knacks and wall art until I’ve grounded my space with a good rug and furniture.

My personal rugs of choice are trendy, colorful and have a bit of boho flair—so of course, the Artistic Weavers Odelia Rug is right up my alley in every way imaginable.

I knew I could find a few good rugs mixed in with Prime Day Deals, but when I saw that the 7’10” x 10’3″ size of this rug was under one hundred dollars, I couldn’t add it to my cart fast enough. This baby normally retails for $375, which means you’re saving 74% if you buy before Prime Day winds down.

I have honestly never seen a rug this cute and this big, for this cheap. But if you’re looking for something smaller, fear not! Almost all of the sizes it’s offered in are currently discounted, so stop what you’re doing, measure your room and order the one that works for you. The smallest size is down to just $25!

This rug does come in some other cute colorways, but it’s the Orange/Navy combo that comes with the biggest discount. If those colors freak you out, fear not! A vibrant patterned rug like this one actually works wonders at adding just a bit of fun to even a particularly neutral or minimalist space. Plus, it’s a life-saver if you want your floors to always look clean; the detailed pattern makes it so you can’t see specs of dirt, and your mess just kind of blends it. That’s why these boho rugs are my personal favorites—you know, in addition to the fact that they’re so pretty.

If you haven’t made your big Prime Day purchase yet and are waiting for a sign, let this be it. You and your space deserve a cool new rug, and $275 in savings is no joke! I’ll even come over and help you unroll it, promise.