This Artist Recreates Stereotypical ‘Basic Bitch’ Instagrams

If you’ve ever posted a photo of your #hotdoglegs overlooking a pool (or beach), snapped flowers sent from your significant other, or shared a photo of your artfully-arranged workspace (complete with latte and laptop, natch), sorry, but all evidence suggests you’re probably a “basic bitch.”

Artist Joanna Zhou knows all about these basic tendencies you share on Instagram, and tapped into them for a series of ironic illustrations showcasing the snaps that just keep appearing in your feed—from mirror selfies to manicure goals.

Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorites. We bet you’re guilty of posting at least one of these.