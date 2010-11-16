Artisanal Desserts: 3 Sweet New Companies To Know

For the savviest of trend watchers, what graces your palette is just as crucial as your recent purchase of luxury neutrals. Of course there have been some true food superstars ever hear of Magnolia Bakery? Since the advent of the cupcake renaissance, famous cupcakeries have popped up on wheels and with storefronts across the country. As with most trends, this one was bound to be eclipsed.

Delectable treats have since popped up to replace those too damn trendy petits gateaux. Although the unfortunate recession has specialty shops closing their doors, a few fashionable foodies have been working overtime to overthrow the common cupcake. I searched far and wide, tirelessly sampling sweets from Brooklyn to Alabama and came up with three lovely and talented dessertresses whose up and coming brands were too delicious to keep to myself. Get to know them!

Spoond Lauren Tempera, assistant to an Executive Food Director by day and master of frozen treats by night, is using her knowledge as a trained pastry chef to churn artisanal ice creams in her Brooklyn kitchen after long work days in a test kitchen. Laurens mind travels to places most dont when we think of our favorite frozen creams; as one imagines a pint of classic coffee or chunky cookie dough, Lauren dreams up goat cheese ice cream drizzled with honey and pumpkin bases infused with spiced teas. Recently, Thanksgiving inspired a sweet potato ice cream made from leftovers and a recent break-up turned into a sweet yet aggressive strawberry and pink peppercorn flavor wittingly titled, I Could Never Be Your Woman. A love for cocktails has her experimenting with beer and whiskey, and custom orders have her altering classics to satisfy her clientele of food industry tastemakers. So dedicated to her craft, she has a dainty spoon tattooed down her side. Laurens home creamery is the perfect place to please those with both sophisticated and adventurous tastes. To place an order for a custom pint or to hear more about Spoond, contact Lauren at spoondicecream@gmail.com.

Craque

A craving for her favorite homemade childhood candy from Montgomery, Alabama and the desire for a creative outlet outside the office was what got film publicist Freida Orange cooking up candy in her New York kitchen after office hours. So irresistible her friends dubbed it craque, Freida began infusing flavors into her classic chocolate-y candy and packaging it for friends and family. Known to create custom candy for every occasion Witchcraque for Halloween, Pumpkin Craque for Thanksgiving, Peppermint and Ginger for Christmas et al, Freida uses her delicious candy creations to bond with her sister, who designs all of Craques custom labels from California. Most recently, Freida is taking Craque out of her kitchen and to the next level, producing her candy with a sense of humor on a larger scale for sale online and in stores. Considering that I spent half my time writing this piece with my hand in a bag of Craque, I cannot pretend I am not tempted to pre-order Freidas sweet stocking stuffer, Lumps of Coal for my naughtier friends. To purchase some Craque visit focraque.com or follow her on Twitter @focraque.

Food & Femininity



Food blogger turned Food Editorial Assistant Erin Phraner has lately been spending her nights and weekends in classes at the French Culinary Institute. But until she began her formal gastroeducation, she spent them baking and cooking innovative treats and dishes in the comfort of her own kitchen. Erin began crafting original and savory appetizers and entres at home, dreaming up inventive marinades and eclectic pairings and sharing them with her friends. But her obsession with dessert and with the trendy cupcake led her to a more exciting way to expand her private cheffery.

When requests poured in for her to create cakes for friends and family birthdays, Erin found it essential to get a little personal. Sending out personalized quizzes about her clients’ favorites had her concocting signature cakes for every birthday boy and girl. For a svelt, Polish young man who lives on Eastern European meats and drinks peach smoothies for breakfast? An almond cake with a stoned fruit pierogi set atop a mascarpone icing. I had to sample Erins brilliance for my latest birthday and after describing the sublime experience of eating one of my favorite French pastries, the Religeux Pistache, I was presented with a pistachio cupcake filled with almond cream and fresh raspberries, topped with mascarpone icing and a crushed framboise macaron, which transported me right back to the Tuileries gardens. To have Erin bake your signature treats, check out her blog at Food ‘n Femininity and follow her on Twitter @erinphraner.

Carrie Goldberg is a writer and fashion stylist in NYC. Read her blog at Thisismpc.com.