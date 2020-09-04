I Got The Couch I Saw All Over IG To See If It Lived Up To The Hype

If you told me I’d be writing an Article Sven Sofa review this time last year, I would’ve laughed in your face. That’s because the couch I had back then (and up until a few months ago) was a dingy, stained red velvet monster that my roommate and I found in our building’s trash area and claimed as our own. It wasn’t gorgeous, but it was free, and at the time that was exactly my budget. That’s New York, baby!

Fast-forward to July 2020, when I signed a new lease with an August 1 move-in date. After landing a new job and immediately being thrust into a country-wide quarantine, I finally returned to New York City, feeling proud to be in a position that allowed me to upgrade from my previous terrible, small apartment. My newer space would be bigger and brighter than my previous cramped, flex-walled dungeon. I couldn’t wait to move in—and, of course, to decorate.

As a Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, I’m constantly on Instagram looking at what people are wearing, how they’re decorating their spaces, etc. A large part of my job is seeking out inspo and seeing what’s trending, and as I focused my sights on all things home decor, I kept seeing the same couch popping up again and again: Article’s Sven Charme Tan 72″ Sofa. There it was, featured in a sponsored post by an influencer I sometimes sit with during Fashion Week. Then again, with an LA-based model lounging effortlessly atop it. I started to see it everywhere.

I scrolled and scrolled, but I couldn’t escape this couch. I knew deep down that it was time for me to ditch my foul freebie couch and give my new apartment the upgrade it deserved, but I couldn’t help but wonder if the Sven Sofa was too good to be true. I mean, everything looks better on Instagram, right? Was it really an incredible couch, or just the most convenient sponsorship a gal could get?

I reached out to Article, totally transparent about my suspicions, and let them know I wanted to review the Sven Sofa and see if it was actually worth all the hype. They agreed with some majorly confident energy, which implied that they already knew damn well how good their product was, and weren’t worried about the risk of a potentially-negative review. After going back and forth (and back and forth, and back and forth…) about whether to get the Sven in leather or Grass Green Velvet, I finally selected the Charme Tan Leather, convinced it was the appropriate Big Girl Choice for my Big Girl Apartment.

I admit, I was nervous about receiving a couch in the middle of a pandemic, but Article’s Contactless Delivery was a breeze. Assembly went without a hitch, and before I knew it, a big, beautiful leather couch took up an entire wall of my new apartment. My apartment. My couch. As someone who had only ever had hand-me-down or found furniture in the past, I was over the moon.

And now, my honest review of the quality. I don’t want to be a suck-up, but wow. I was genuinely convinced this would be one of those ~ridiculously gorgeous, but not actually all that comfortable~ sofas, and I was dead wrong. It’s comfy AF, and given that I’m currently working from home, I sit on it basically all day, every day. There’s just the right amount of give when you sit that allows a cushy feel, but the second you stand up, the couch resumes its aesthetically-pleasing, structured shape.

Another great thing? I had feared a leather couch because I didn’t want to scratch or stain it, but the Charme Tan Leather comes with a slightly lived-in look, so it’s not one of those too-perfect-to-sit-on situations. I’m careful, of course, but I don’t feel like enjoying a glass of wine or sitting with shoes on are majorly risky moves. The leather looks and feels durable, and I appreciate that it can handle some wear and tear.

I know it can be scary to splurge on a large piece of furniture, especially for the first time, but I’d definitely recommend the Sven Sofa to both home-owners and apartment renters. Having such a large, beautiful piece really pulls my home together, and it’s something I know I can take with me wherever I live next. I’m glad I didn’t end up buying a cheaper, low-quality couch for a quarter of the price that I’d eventually replace.

Plus, I finally understand why I kept seeing this couch all over my Instagram feed: it’s so photogenic. I use it as a backdrop for just about all of my flatlays, and I’ve taken many a self-timer photoshoot posing on it. No shame!

In truth, I don’t have anything bad to say about the Article’s Sven Sofa, other than that it’s made me want to buy more Article pieces for my apartment, and I will definitely go bankrupt doing so. When I splurge, I splurge hard, and I’m already eyeing some matching chairs.

When I first debated doing this review, I figured at best, I’d be able to say the couch was nice and cute; a good enough investment. I honestly never thought I’d end up totally obsessed with a piece of furniture, and I’m so pleased with Article that I’ve found myself recommending them to friends and family whenever they compliment my sofa (which is quite often, TBH).

There’s no denying that what they say is true—some things look far better on Instagram than they do in real life. I’m happy to report that, in the case of Article’s furniture, what you see on IG is actually what you get.