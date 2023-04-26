Are Arti & Jamal Still Together from Indian Matchmaking? Their Impactful Journey

If you have a knack for dating shows on streaming sites but don’t want to wait around to find out the ending, you might be wondering if Arti and Jamal are still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3. We got all the piping-hot tea you need.

The premise of the show is as follows: “Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.” Some couples will go all the way but some have trials and tribulations in the process.

On her methods of matchmaking, she told People, “I have a unique way of working. I don’t work for any client with whom, personally, I don’t have any eye contact. I go meet (them), see their house, how they are living. I see their business, I ask the criterias (for their match), all the definitions, what you want, what type of partner you want. When somebody gives me their biodata, I don’t accept without seeing (them in person). Without eye connection, I don’t feel like working and I don’t get the confidence. That’s my goodwill. That has taken me to the great heights.”

She also explained to NPR how marriages work in Indian culture. “In India, we don’t say arranged marriage … there is marriage and then love marriage. The marriages, they are between two families. The two families have their reputation and many millions of dollars at stake. So, the parents guide the children, and [helping] that is the work of a matchmaker.”

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that arranged marriage equals forced marriage,” creator of the series Smriti Mundhra told NPR. “The beauty of a lot of our cultural traditions is the elasticity of them. Yes, the traditional, textbook definition of arranged marriage is it’s arranged by two families. But in this modern era … the idea of arrangement is more about a recognition that marriage affects more than just the two people who are deciding to marry.”

Though Sima Aunty still has some surprises up her sleeves for the 2023 season. “In the third season, viewers will get to not only see my husband Anup, but my daughters, son-in-law, and beautiful granddaughter! Just as it is for my clients, my family has always been my biggest support system,” she said. So are Arti and Jamal still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3? Read down below to find out.

Are Arti and Jamal still together from Indian Matchmaking season 3?

Status: Still together

Arti met Jamal as the guy that she wanted to go on Costco dates on. The boxing instructor saw that she was the one and they became engaged and continue to work out together and live their life “like they’re in a movie,” but there were cultural differences they had to contend with. “If a lot of our family gets past the religion. His dad’s a Pakistani, he’s Muslim.” Arti told her friend when asked if Jamal was the one. “My dad would be pissed that I was dating a Muslim,” she added.

“The years in which Indian Matchmaking were shot, for me, were an incredibly impactful journey,” she captioned a post on Instagram. “As with all amazing opportunities, some incredible highs were also followed by some wrenching lows. I’m extremely grateful for my experience and feel even more humbled knowing what a journey of self-growth this has personally been for me. I hope you will stick by me through it all and watch my story.”

The couple is very much a part of each other’s social media feeds and even went to a Holi party with Shital and Niraj in March 2023. Arti playfully commented, “Damn you single?” with a winking emoji on Jamal’s gym photo in mid-April 2023. Meanwhile, Jamal wrote, “Friends that kick together stick together!,” with Arti replying, “Do you own a book of cheesy lines” to her partner.

Indian Matchmaking is now available to stream on Netflix.

