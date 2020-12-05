6 Aesthetically-Pleasing Gifts For Art Lovers, Straight From The Met Gift Shop

Scroll To See More Images

With travel put on hold and many museum-goers opting to stay home this year, the art enthusiast in your life might be a little sad right now. At least, I know that I am. If you’re looking for inspiring, interesting gifts for art lovers, instead of just searching through a big-box retailer for some art prints or kits, you should check out Metropolitan Museum of Art’s online gift shop for some truly unique presents. Plus, you’ll be supporting one of the best museums in America, so it’s a win-win.

Whether you know the Met for the museum’s world-class collection of art, the iconic celeb-filled Met Ball or the steps frequently perched upon by Gossip Girl’s finest, there’s no doubt you’re aware of the incredible museum’s prowess. And with the Gossip Girl spin-off cast recently getting snapped at the steps of the Met, it’s safe to say the NYC staple hasn’t lost its cool. That said, I bet GG doesn’t hype up the museum’s true hidden gem: its bomb gift shop, which you can also shop online.

You don’t have to be in New York City to browse and buy the gift shop’s many offerings. You can get everything from Renaissance-inspired jewelry to art masterpiece puzzles online! If you’re looking for something quirky or unique, the Met Gift Shop probably has it. There are plenty of art coffee table books, and this year, even painting-inspired face masks. Not only are these gifts beautiful, they have the power to transport you (or whoever you’re gifting them to) to the exhibits you’re missing from home.

Gifts from the Met are memorable, much more so than AirPods or the latest tech gadget that tops just about every holiday wishlist. Right now, The Met Store is offering 25 percent off with the code HOLLY20, so I’ve rounded up some of my favorite giftable items below. Enjoy!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Art-Inspired Face Masks

Gift some truly unique face masks to friends and family. This mask two-pack features one Monet painting and one Van Gogh painting. Talk about the perfect masks to wear to their next IRL museum trip!

Met Museum Sweatshirt

Move over college sports sweatshirts—there’s a new comfy option in town. Show you’re team Met (or art) with this campus-inspired sweatshirt. This baby screams, “I’m a regular!”

Masterpiece Paintings Coffee Table Book

Got a friend who’s really missing the Met or museums in general rn? They can pretend they’re taking a stroll through the Met’s galleries anytime with this hefty coffee table book. It includes illustrations 500 of art masterpieces, ranging from the works of Ancient Egypt to Andy Warhol’s pop art.

Great Wave Puzzle

If someone on your holiday list loves Japanese artist Hokusai’s Under the Great Wave at Kanagawa, get them a puzzle version instead of just an art print. They’ll spend their nights and weekends staring at his work, trying to figure out how to finish this challenging 1,000-piece puzzle. Afterwards, they can glue and frame it so they have it forever!

Fashion-Forward Tote Bag

If your friend goes to the Met each time a new costume exhibit opens (or just treats the Met Gala like their Super Bowl) get them this chic tote bag from this year’s Met Gala exhibit, About Time: Fashion and Duration. It features famous fashion illustrator Donald Robertson’s takes on some of the exhibition’s most recognizable pieces.

Fabergé Egg Ornaments

Bring some Fabergé glamour to your friend or family member’s tree this holiday season and make them feel like Russian royalty. These bejeweled egg ornaments are made in the likeness of some of Peter Carl Fabergé’s elaborate and extremely rare Easter eggs.