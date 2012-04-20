5 Hotels That Bring Art History To Your Bedroom

When we travel, our goal is generally to immerse ourselves in the beauty of a new culture. Museums, churches and even homes in foreign countries embrace an architecture that stands in stark comparison to what we are familiar with, which is part of what makes traveling such an adventure and a refreshingly escapist experience.
In a seemingly obvious creative amalgam, hotels across the globe with their hearts in the arts have been commissioning artists and designers to decorate their rooms. With this liberty of self expression and free artistic licence comes some beautiful results; and some very aesthetically pleasing places to get some shut eye. Take a look at our favorites and head to Black Tomato to indulge in the world of travel .
AU VIEUX PANIER HOTEL, MARSEILLE
Each of the unique five rooms at Au Vieux Panier Hotel has been individually designed and created and each is reconceptualized annually by commissioned artists and designers. Our favourites are Pugatory Palace by Mass Confusion and Panic Room by Tilt, half covered in graffiti, half stark white room.
HOTEL DES ARTS, SAN FRANCISCO
This little boutique hotel is bursting at the seams with art. Each room has been painted by up-and-coming artists from all over the world. Apex, Brian Ermanski, Buff Monster, Chaz-London Police, Chor Boogie, David Choe, and Shepard Fairey, just to name a few, have decorated the walls with their work. This artistic haven beautifully blurs the line between hotel and gallery.
ATELIER SUL MARE, SICILY
Have you ever dreamt of falling asleep inside a work of art? Well your dreams could come true with a night's shut eye in the Atelier Sul Mare. This seafront art hotel in Castel di Tusa, Sicily features 16 highly-individual artist designed rooms. Every room takes a different artistic direction and tells its own story through imaginative creativity. With names such as, Mystery For The Moon, I'm Boarding On A Paper Boat and Lunaria; the rooms look as intriguing as they sound. You're in for a night's sleep you won't forget.
REFLECTIONS, SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA
Reflections is an boutique hotel, with art at the heart of its aesthetics. Each room has been specially designed by various talented Thai artists, combining individual artistic expression and material recycling with comfortable living space. Art impresario and owner Anusorn Ngernyuang commissions all artists, who have their paintings and other fruits of their creativity on display in the gallery-restaurant, which exudes the palpable effervescence of Bangkok street life.
THE EXCHANGE, AMSTERDAM
Architecture meets fashion in this creative honeypot of a hotel. All 61 rooms have been imaginatively designed by students of the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. The hotel hinges on the concept of rooms dressed as models and each space has essentially been outfitted like a tailor's dummy or runway model. Some rooms take the shape of Rembrandt-style collars, while others draw inspiration from denim jackets, wallflowers and even Marie Antoinette's panniers.
