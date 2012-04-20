5 Hotels That Bring Art History To Your Bedroom

When we travel, our goal is generally to immerse ourselves in the beauty of a new culture. Museums, churches and even homes in foreign countries embrace an architecture that stands in stark comparison to what we are familiar with, which is part of what makes traveling such an adventure and a refreshingly escapist experience.

In a seemingly obvious creative amalgam, hotels across the globe with their hearts in the arts have been commissioning artists and designers to decorate their rooms. With this liberty of self expression and free artistic licence comes some beautiful results; and some very aesthetically pleasing places to get some shut eye. Take a look at our favorites and head to Black Tomato to indulge in the world of travel .



