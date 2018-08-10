38 Art Deco Engagement Rings So Stunning They Belong in Museums

Like many twentysomethings who’ve dreamt of fairy-tale weddings their whole lives, my friends have strong feelings about what they want their engagement rings to look like. They have it down to a science: a princess-cut diamond alongside two smaller stones, or a baguette-cut diamond on a band encrusted with tiny stones. For me, though, the ideal engagement ring has always been less of a formula and more of a vibe.

I want a ring that looks interesting, simple and a little bit vintage. It doesn’t need to be big or expensive; it just needs to be out of the box enough to be eye-catching, without overpowering the rest of my wardrobe. It’s a weird balance to strike—made worse by the fact that I can’t articulate what I want as clearly as my friends can; it’s historically been easier for me to specify what I don’t want as opposed to what I do.

So imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon the art deco engagement ring trend and loved every single piece I came across.

The art deco movement took place between 1910 and 1940, and its motifs seeped into all kinds of art, architecture and design created at the time. Art Deco blends elements from myriad different eras—cubism’s geometric shapes, fauvism’s bright colors, the luxurious artisanship of 18th- and 19th-century France. In other words, it’s a kind of motley crew of the artistic movements that preceded it.

Trying to picture it? Imagine the Empire State Building or Chrysler Building (or google them if you can’t call them to mind). The intricate layers are distinctly art deco—and much of the jewelry created at the time evokes these same themes.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all kinds of engagement rings—rings that are layered, intricate and geometrical, rings that stray from the typical diamond-on-band silhouette. Each piece you come across feels beautiful, out of the box and of course, a little bit vintage.

Perhaps you’ll find your dream engagement ring in the bunch. I just might’ve.