Art Basel: Where to Shop When You’re in Miami

Tomorrow, December 3 marks the official start of America’s most important art show–Art Basel Miami. The show features international art from top galleries across the world, exhibitions, and parties with great music, films, architecture, and design.

Lucky art aficionados worldwide will be attending, and if you’re one of them we’re sure that your schedule is jammed packed with festivities over the next three days, but there is always room for some shopping, so get ready to make some space (in your schedules and in your suitcases)!

Check out our top four shopping centers that will have you floating in retail heaven. Plus, it’s the perfect excuse to finalize your holiday gift list for others and yourself…

Bal Harbour Shops

Only the best place ever as far as we’re concerned. Reminiscent of 5th Avenue shopping, where every day is about couture and luxury, Bal Harbour is the perfect place to get your upscale swanky fashion fix. You’ll find boutiques and stores like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, and Valentino, along with a couple of our favorite department stores like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Lincoln Road Shopping

Here, you’ll find the shopping scene a bit more relaxed; but don’t be fooled with stores like Rosa Cha, Anthropologie, and BCBG Max Azria you’ll be sure to find some cute bikinis and fun party dresses among other objects of desire.

Aventura Mall

At Aventura Mall be sure to hit Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor, Betsey Johnson, and Macy’s among other great shops. This place is a bit more family-oriented and will prove a great place for holiday deals and gift purchases.

Collins Avenue Shopping

Think SoHo, NYC…here you’ll find premium shops like Diesel, Intermix, Club Monaco, Nicole Miller, Sephora, and Urban Outfitters. Find your outfit for tomorrow’s beach trip and enjoy!