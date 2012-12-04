Art Basel Miami Power List: 30 People You Need To Know

Cities all over the world are going to be missing a few of their favorite citizens this week as the biggest names in art, fashion, and partying will all be down in Florida for Art Basel Miami. Between the exhibits, food, nightlife there’s a lot to take in.

To help you out with the social side of things, we’ve created this guide to help you keep track of the VIPs. From socialites to billionaire art collectors this is the who’s who (so we suggest memorizing these faces).

1 of 26 SOCIALS: This year at Art Basel musician A$AP Rocky is hosting an art show with Adidas. The show will take place above Grand Central at The Garret on December 6. This musician is definitely one to watch in the Miami social scene this year. Photo: Joe Kohen/Getty Images for Y-3 SOCIALS: Actor Adrian Grenier might be done with playing Vincent Chase on "Entourage" but he's still getting movie star treatment in real life. On December 8 he will be hosting a screening of his documentary "Teenage Paparazzo." He'll definitely be hitting up the Art Basel party scene on his off days. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images SOCIALS: Chelsea Leyland is a DJ with the hottest reputation in the fashion world at the moment. She'll be spinning at Freehand Miami on December 6, and undoubtedly making the rounds throughout the week with her boyfriend, hotelier Ben Pundole. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Express SOCIALS: Drew Barrymore is one of several actors on the guest list for the Chanel & Art.sy Beachside BBQ at Soho Beach House (not surprising given her husband's father was the former CEO of Chanel). This celebrity has proven she knows how to party and anywhere she ends up is sure to be talked about. Photo: SIPA/SIPA SOCIALS: Actor Owen Wilson is also on the guest list for the Chanel and Art.sy Beachside BBQ at the Soho Beach House. We wonder what starlet will be on his arm? Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images SOCIALS: Houston socialite Becca Cason Thrash was spotted at Art Basel last year and we have a feeling we'll be seeing this couture collector perusing the exhibits again. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images for The Menil Collection SOCIALS: Diane Von Furstenberg will be having a luncheon at Soho Beach House celebrating the bottles that she designed for Evian. Where Diane goes, the fashionistas follow. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images SOCIALS: Musician Pharrell Williams will be signing copies of his book "Places and Spaces I've Been" on December 7 at Moncler's newly opened store (and then undoubtedly making the rounds with his latest model conquest). This is South Beach after all. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images ARTISTS: Julian Schnabel is an American artist and filmmaker. He is a regular attendee of the annual Art Basel experience. Where Julian goes, the party follows. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images ARTISTS: Damien Hirst regularly breaks sales records. You can bet he'll be getting the early private tour. Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images ARTISTS: Photographer Ryan McGinley has won many awards and is still young enough to hit all of the parties. He's one to watch during the week. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images ARTISTS: Jeremy Kost is a New York photographer who particularly enjoys shooting nightlife. His polaroids have been featured at Art Basel in the past, and you can bet he'll be making the rounds. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage BUYERS: Stevie Cohen the billionaire founder of SAC Capital Advisors is a regular at events like Art Basel. An appearance by Cohen is sure to get the art dealers excited. After all, his art collection is valued at $1 billion. BUYERS: Lyor Cohen, the former CEO of Warner Music Group, is considered a VIP everywhere he goes. You will certainly be seeing him at the most exclusive gatherings in Miami Beach. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for IMG BUYERS: Vladimir Doronin is the President of Capital Group and is dating supermodel Naomi Campbell (hey, we give him props). Earlier this year he purchased a Warhol for $3.3 million and we're curious to see which artist he splurges on next. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images BUYERS: Eli Broad is a billionaire philanthropist and major art collector. Now 79 years old, this VIP knows what he likes. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images DEALERS: Its hard to over state just how important Larry Gagosian is in the art world as founder of the global Gagosian Gallery chain. If you are represented by Gagosian in the art world, well, you've made it. Where he goes during Art Basel is always telling. Photo: The Image Gate/Getty Images for Credit Suisse DEALERS: Simon De Pury is a Swiss art collector, the host of an art-themed Bravo reality television show and chairman and co-founder of the art auction house Phillips de Pury & Company. It is a coup for artists to get De Pury's notice. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Soho House DEALERS: Vito Schnabel, Julian Schnabel's eldest son, has been curating and dealing art since he was a teenager. He is currently dating Demi Moore and is known to throw the most high profile Art Basel parties (this year that means a rager in collaboration with Dom Perignon). Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Dom Perignon DEALERS: Alex Dellal has known luxury all his life. This British curator was born to a property mogul and a former Yves Saint Laurent model. He heads to Basel in search of something new for 20 Hoxton Square, a large gallery space that he owns in London. Photo: Dave M. Benett/ DEALERS: Bill Powers, another judge from Bravo's "Works of Art" and founder of New York City's Half Gallery likes to live by Andy Warhol's philosophy, "Do everything." That philosophy is shared by his wife, Cynthia Rowley, and you can expect to see both of them partying every night at Art Basel. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images DEALERS: Tony Shafrazi is one of the most experienced and high-end art dealers in the game. Formally trained as an artist himself, Shafrazi has shown his own work at Art Basel. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images MEDIA: Michael Kimmelman is the chief art critic at "The New York Times." He is also a pianist and architecture is his area of expertise. MEDIA: Michael Kimmelman is the chief art critic at "The New York Times." He is also a pianist and architecture is his area of expertise. In other words to you artists out there, you want to get on Kimmelman's good side. MEDIA: Head art critic of "The New Yorker" Peter Schjeldahl is also a poet and used to teach at Harvard. We trust that he will be publishing an informed review of what is shown this year. MEDIA: Cecilia Dean is a founder of "Visionaire." Being involved with such an art-heavy magazine allows this style icon to feel right at home at Art Basel. A mark of a good party is that Cecilia is there. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images MEDIA: "W" magazine editor Stefano Tonchi graced Miami Beach with his presence last year and it's likely he'll be back again. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images


















































