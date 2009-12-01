Art Basel Miami: Five Must-See Events in Miami

Art Basel, one of the biggest art festivals in America, is coming to Miami this weekend. From December 3-6, America’s favorite Ed Hardy-clad party town will be transformed into a center of contemporary artists, with over 600 artists coming together and countless visitors to appreciate their work. Brooklyn-based media collective group, the Well Dressed Refugees, will be performing and immersing themselves in the festivities. They have submitted their top five activities for Art Basel Miami 2009:

1. The Fontainebleu Hotel Pool (4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)

The historic hotel has recently undergone a $1 billion renovation. Plan to walk quickly through the lobby and remain distracted by your BlackBerry to throw off the staff, letting the guard know you are meeting a VIP for a cocktail. Indulge in champagne by the pool in your favorite bikini before immersing yourself in the contemporary art world.

2. Screening of “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child” at Collins Park (2200 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach)

Curated by German film scholar This Brunner, ABMB will be screening director Tamra Davis‘ work-in-progress documentary, which features a never-before-seen interview with Basquiat himself, shot shortly before his death in 1988. Friday, December 4, 8.30 pm, at the Creative Time and ABMB “Social Space” created by LA artist Pei White, titled “Oceanfront.”

3.It Ain’t Fair 2009 at O.H.W.O.W. (3100 NW 7 Avenue, Miami Beach)

A follow up to last year’s exhibition, this show features many of New York’s most sought-after downtown artists, and is destined to be a good time. Feel like you’re in 2006 again (the DOW industrial average is above 10,000, after all); we hear there was an ice cream truck last year, in which several members of WDR received a ride back to South Beach. Picks for this show include Brendan Fowler, Cyprien Gaillard, and Agathe Snow.

4. Bag Borrow and Steal at the Rubell Family Collection (95 NW 29th Street, Miami)

74 artists have come together to fill the 28 galleries of the museum with their original works. The show was inspired by a conversation the Rubells had with Kelly Walker and Wade Guyton about the appropriation of ideas and art, and the generosity of artists. Expect many pieces dedicated to/inspired by Andy Warhol, Marcel Duchamp and Richard Prince.

5. Interview Magazine’s Semi-Automatic Vending Machines (1100 West Ave. Miami Beach)

In honor of the magazine’s 40th anniversary, Interview will be curating the Luxe vending machines at the Mondrian Hotel. They’ll be filling the machine with a variety of goodies, including shirts designed by David Shrigley, art from the set of Gossip Girl, vintage issues of Interview, Vena Cava shoes, subversive jewelry by Dr. Marten boots, and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. The group will be going for the temporary tattoos designed by Brooklyn’s own Scott Campbell, who has tattooed one of our own.

Don’t forget to check out the Gen-Art Vanguard Art Fair, the pool at the Standard Hotel, and of course the beach. With so many exhibits and events to choose from, adventures are guaranteed. Follow the Well Dressed Refugees on Twitter and they can always help guide you…