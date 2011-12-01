StyleCaster
Art Basel Miami: Bumby Style Appraisals at the Vogue Lounge

Natalie
The Art Basel Miami Beach madness has officially begun. To kick off the festivities, Vogue invited fashion and art aficionados alike to the exclusive opening of their style sanctuary at Sagamore, The Art Hotel.

For the next two days, The Vogue Lounge will host a unique shopping experience that blends contemporary art with innovative fashion collabs from the likes of Keds at Opening Ceremony, Bond No. 9, and Dee & Ricky. Even luxury car manufacturer Lexus got in on the action and challenged four fashion talents to develop designs using parts of a dismantled Lexus CT hybrid. Footwear virtuoso Alejandro Inglemo took the dare in stride and crafted these amazing wedge platforms using armrest leather and plastic tubing.

While the art and projects on display provided ample eye candy at last night’s bash, StyleCaster’s favorite mixmaster DJ Chelsea Leyland kept the elite crowd bumping with a mash-up of new and nostalgic tunes. Another major plus was the presence of Gill & Jill Bumby, the red-wigged duo behind The Bumbys, who evaluated every one’s style by way of hilariously random typewritten messages.

Click through the slideshow above for highlights from last night’s fte!

The Vogue-ified doors to the main event.

Brooklyn-based performance artists The Bumbys, rocking a rather patriotic ensemble as they type out the style destinies of fashion hopefuls.

DJ Chelsea Leyland deliberating on the next track.

Scents from NY-based fragrance, Bond No. 9, were on display and up for purchase.

The Keds at Opening Ceremony shopping station. We'll take one of everything, please.

A high-flying style assessment received by a fellow partygoer. "I'm not sure what it means, but a 9.1 sounds good to me!" she exclaimed.

