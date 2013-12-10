Recap: StyleCaster and Neiman Marcus Celebrate Art Basel With Top Designers and Miami’s Most Stylish

This week at Art Basel Miami, StyleCaster and Neiman Marcus feted the 2013 Miami’s Most Stylish List with an over-the-top, three-floor celebration at the retailer’s newly-designed Bal Harbour store. Designers, beauty stations, fashion presentations, and an art-inspired surprise were all set up around the space, making for spectacular Friday night bash.

Top designers Mary Katrantzou, Eddie Borgo, James Mischka and Mark Badgley from Badgley Mishka, Robert Rodriguez, Jonathan Simkhai, Patrick Tardieu with Bogosse, Brett Heyman with Edie Parker, and Rebecca Taylor were all in attendance, showcasing some of their favorite pieces on runway-ready models. Also, let’s not forget about the bling! Marco Bicego, Barton Perreira, and Alexandre Birman all set up sparkling trunk shows featuring a drool-worthy selection of their jewelry and accessories. Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Vice President and General Manager Frances Esquenazi even made a special appearance, toasting to our Most Stylish Miami honorees, participating designers, and, of course, the beautiful new Neiman Marcus space.

At the center of the store’s contemporary CUSP department, Robert Rodriguez had a special Art Basel inspired surprise planned. A beautiful model wearing an ivory ball gown and intricate silver headpiece stood on a pedestal while visual artist Luis Valenzuela painted a splashy, bold, one-of-a-kind print—right on top of her! Rodriguez even got in on the action, adding a few paint strokes of his own. Meanwhile, two floors up, men’s shoe designer Louis Leeman brought a talented artisan in to make custom sneakers that include embellishments like exotic skins, studs, and even a set of roller skate wheels! Guests were also treated to a first glimpse of a never-before-seen Valentino shop-in-shop at the store’s couture department.

By the end of the evening, hundreds of guests had filled all three floors of the luxury store, sipping on cocktails and dancing to music by DJ MOS and Chrissie Miller. A hair styling bar by Oribe, fragrance bars by CREED and Lalique, and lipstick and nail art stations provided the final pampering touches, with Bobbi Brown and Rogelio Reyna on hand to share expert beauty advice.

Needless to say, it was a night of fashion, beauty, and shopping to remember—take a look at the gallery to see party snaps featuring some of the event’s top designers and guests!

