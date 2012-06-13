18 Fun Snaps From the Real Art Basel

One of the world’s leading art fairs, Art Basel, kicked off yesterday from the week-long event’s original hometown in Basel, Switzerland. While some of us fashion fiends may be familiar with the other Art Basel that’s held every December in Miami, Florida, the one that takes place in Europe each year is quite similar.

While you’ll be hard pressed to find the kind of the celebrity-music-fashion following that often turns out for the Miami fair, you will find a great variety of contemporary artworks on display from artists from all over the globe. (Honestly, there’s really no excuse why Art Basel in Switzerland can’t be the Cannes of art fairs — yes, the destination is a bit out there, but it’s also pretty easy on the eyes).

To catch a quick glimpse at what’s on display over at the 2012 Art Basel fair this week, take a browse through our gallery.