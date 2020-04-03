Aromatherapy Diffusers to Upgrade Your At-Home Ambiance

In times of heightened stress (or after a super long day), many of us turn to soothing, lavender-infused bubble baths to calm our nerves and help us wind down for the evening. However, if you’re looking for a more convenient option to experience the calming properties of aromatherapy (or simply don’t have a bathtub to soak in), diffusers are an excellent alternative to add to your home. Aside from elevating your mood and your home’s overall ambiance, aromatherapy diffusers also double as home fragrance devices.

While essential oil diffusers may seem like a home decor trend, aromatherapy has actually been used for centuries because of its all-natural relaxing and healing properties. And, modern diffuser options are no longer the bulky and ugly little devices that they used to be. There are so many chic looking models that practically function as home decor pieces. Aside from investing in one of the affordable options we’ve rounded up below, all you need to do is add a bit of water and choose your favorite essential oil.

1. Everlasting Comfort Diffuser for Essential Oils

A stylish diffuser that also makes your home smell delicious? Sign me up! This wood-inspired aromatherapy device is not only ETL Certified and easy to clean, but it also exudes fragrance for up to thirteen hours straight and is equipped with an automatic turn off functionality. It features two mist settings and four times, allowing you to customize the level of intensity to your liking.

2. URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser

Not only does this advanced aromatherapy diffuser offer the best benefits of essential oils, but it also features seven different LED light colors to create a festive vibe at home. It also is designed with a nightlight setting, programmable on and off functionality, and an auto shut off feature.

3. VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser

When used on low mist level, this aesthetically-pleasing, wood-inspired diffuser can emit essential oil and fragrance for up to ten hours straight before having to refill the water. This BPA-free device also is designed with seven different lighting options, four timer options, and two mist levels.