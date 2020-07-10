Armie Hammer’s Net Worth Is in the Multi-Millions From His Family Oil Fortune

Scroll To See More Images

For fans only know him from his film career, Armie Hammer’s net worth may come as a surprise. The actor has starred in Oscar-nominated movies like Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network. But before his career in Hollywood, Hammer’s net worth was already in the multi millions because of his family fortune in the oil business. (More on that later.)

Of course, the actor’s wealth has led many to wonder about his marriage and if he has a prenup. Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their decision to separate after 10 years of marriage on Friday, July 10, 2020. The two announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts with a throwback photo of them in a car.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the couple wrote. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

However, don’t expect any bad blood between Hammer and Chambers (who’s the owner of Texas’ Bird Bakery). A source told People at the time of their split that the two still have an amicable relationship for the sake of their two children: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

“They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them,” the insider said.

Read on for Hammer’s net worth and how he’s the heir of one of the most profitable oil companies around.

How much is Armie Hammer’s family worth?

Hammer is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer (who he’s named after.) According to The Los Angeles Times, Armand became a millionaire before he graduated college in the 1910s by selling whiskey to drugstores during the Prohibition. Along with distilling whiskey, the rest of his money came at the time from dealing art and breeding cattle.

But Armand’s real fortune came when he was 58 and moved to California with a plan of retiring. Before he did so, however, he bought into two wells owned by the oil company Occidental Petroleum. Little did he know the wells would become gushers and he soon took a majority stake in Occidental. Not too long after, Occidental spread across the globe to places, such as the Middle East, South America, Northern Africa and the North Sea. In 1986, four years after his death at 92, Forbes reported that Armand was worth $200 million.

It’s unclear how much Hammer is worth because of his family money, but given that he’s a direct heir of Armand (Armie’s father, Michael Hammer, is also a successful business man with a net worth in the millions), it’s likely that the actor has a lot of stake in his family’s company.

In a November 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hammer talked about how his childhood was different because of their privilege. “I definitely wasn’t like, ‘This is how everyone grows up’,” he said at the time. “We got to live in amazing places. We had great things, toys, stuff like that. We would drive around in really nice cars—but at the same time, if we rolled down the window, my mom would be like, ‘You’re wasting air conditioning!’”

How else does Armie Hammer make his money?

Of course, most fans know Hammer from his movies. The actor’s breakout role came in 2010 when he starred as twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in the Oscar-nominated The Social Network, which was based on Mark Zuckerberg’s career and the creation of Facebook. In 2015, Hammer starred as the co-lead in the action film The Man from U.N.C.L.E. before his first Golden Globe nomination two years later in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2018 Golden Globes. Along with his film career, Hammer has also been the face of campaigns for fashion brands such as Primo Suit and Brioni.

What is Armie Hammer’s net worth?

Ah, what everyone wants to know. What is Armie Hammer’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hammer is worth $16 million, which accounts for what he’s made in his film career and brand deals. That number, of course, is likely higher once his great-grandfather’s $200 million net worth (and Hammer’s cut of that amount) is accounted for.