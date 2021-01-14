Armie Hammer’s Ex Accuses Him of Wanting to ‘Barbecue & Eat’ Her Ribs Before DM Scandal

More of Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriends are reacting to his DMs scandal with stories of their own. Courtney Vucekovich, an app founder, is the latest to share disturbing details about his alleged cannibalism fantasies.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Vucekovich, 30, claimed that the Call Me By Your Name actor, 34, spoke on multiple occasions about his desire to break her ribs and “eat” them. “He was really into saying he wants to break one of your ribs and eat it,” she told Daily Mail in an interview released on Thursday, January 14. “Like barbecue it and eat it.” The Dallas-based ex reportedly began her relationship with Hammer in June 2020, a month before the actor announced his split from his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers.

These claims come days after social media users began sharing direct messages allegedly sent by Hammer that describe rape and mutilation fantasies. In one screenshot circulated by House of Effie on Instagram, Hammer allegedly asked a partner if he could “cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession.” In another, he allegedly fantasized about “cutting you into pieces and f***ing the pieces.”

While Vucekovich reportedly did not want to divulge more graphic details about their “warped relationship” to the Daily Mail, she did indicate that his behavior was disturbing enough to cause her to check into therapy to treat trauma and PTSD following their split in early October.

The Flashd founder isn’t the first ex to speak out confirming Hammer’s viral cannibalism accusations. On Wednesday, January 13, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez took to Twitter to insist that the DMs circulating social media are real. “If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims,” she wrote.” Henriquez was reportedly spotted out with Hammer in September before he moved on with actress Rumer Willis.

Following Henriquez’s tweet, Hammer released a statement calling the viral DM allegations “bullshit” amid his decision to step away from his upcoming movie with Jennifer Lopez, Shotgun Wedding. “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer wrote, adding, “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”