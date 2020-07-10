Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Have Broken Up After 10 Years of Marriage

Another quarantine split. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have broken up after 10 years of marriage. The Social Network star and the Bird Bakery owner announced their separation on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, July 10, with a throwback photo of them in a car. The former couple—who married in May 2010—share two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the couple wrote. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

A source told people on Friday that there’s no bad blood between Hammer and Chambers as they end their marriage. “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them,” the insider said.

News of Hammer and Chambers’ split comes two months after the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. “Verified TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset. And thank you to Hopsey’s friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment. ❤️” Chambers captioned a photo of her and her then-husband from their happy day 10 years ago.

Chambers also celebrated her husband in June with a Father’s Day post. “Happy Father’s Day to the master bedtime singer, omelette maker, steak griller, “water pusher,” snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more,” she captioned a photo of the family of four in a pool. “Our babies couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you’re ours. We love you.”

In a June 2013 interview with Town & Country, Chambers opened up about the unconventional way the couple decided to get married. “When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married,” she said. “He sat me down and said, ‘Look, we don’t have to do this,” she said at the time. “We could just go our own ways, and then one day you’ll be 40 and divorced and we’ll run into each other, and we’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we’ll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.’”

The Call Me By Your Name star also told People in September 2017 about how he and his then-wife keep their relationship romantic despite the many years they’ve spent together. “My wife and I always try to do sweet things for each other, that’s always kind of the mode,” he said at the time. “I think the most romantic thing you can probably do is try to do something romantic all the time so that you can’t be like, ‘oh I was romantic that one time.’ Consistency, consistency.”