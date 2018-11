There’s nothing like a healthy helping of eye candy first thing in the morning. Here are the just-released Spring 2011 ads for Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans, starring Megan Fox and Rafael Nadal, respectively. Photographers Mert and Marcus succeeded in: A. Making Megan Fox not look like an alien, and B. Officially turning me into a tennis fan.

Oversexed? Maybe but we’re not complaining.

Photos courtesy of WWD