Armani Plans To Turn London’s Admiralty Arch Into Luxury Hotel

Fashion label Armani has branched out into hotels with properties in Dubai and Milan, but news that the luxury conglomerate is hoping to expand its hotel empire by turing the iconic London landmark, the Admiralty Arch, into a luxury hotel, has travel enthusiasts outright giddy.

The hotel, which is rumored to be opening in 2015, will include between 80 to 100 guest rooms, and royal and presidential suites. Giorgio Armani himself is expected to be involved in every aspect from the furniture to the menu of the restaurant.

The project is costing a rumored $150 million. No official word from the Armani camp on whether this is actually happening, but inside sources say it is as good as a go.

