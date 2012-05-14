Hello Sweet Tooth: The Most Popular Blogger Arm Candy For Spring

Ahh, arm candy. We’ve discussed the perks and the predominance of one of our most favorite trends, well, pretty often. We just can’t get over how fun having an major accessory moments can be in even some of the most mundane situations (read: a Monday morning). Although we will always have our stand-bys, with colors popping (finally!) in our gardens and our closets, we think it’s just about time to go searching for a few new additions to perk up even some of the peppiest wrists around.
After cruising some of the coolest blogs around, we knew we were in good company, too. We’re obsessed with how so many of these ladies are choosing to store their black outfits – and simple accessories – for another day, opting for bright and poppy bracelets, which wonderfully accent just about any outfit infusing a playful aspect to even the most serious of looks.
We’re seriously digging how these bodacious bloggers are mixing it up and incorporating reinterpreted studded bracelets along with their thin friendship numbers to add a pleasant surprise and edge – especially if they’re channeling their inner prep for the day.
Click through the slideshow to check out whose arm candy is giving a serious sweet tooth and how to introduce a key element into your spring wardrobe. Be sure to register as a user to share your own arm meets eye candy!
Minnie Mouse ears and arm candy? We love the outfit worn by Julie from Sincerely, Jules invoking the kid inside and springtime cheerfulness.
Talk about seriously going for it! Jena from Chi City Fashion shows off basically all of spring's biggest trends from neon clutches to floral galore to major bracelet mash-ups.
That picnic looks like a dream on That's Chic and not just because of the slurpee we're spying. With such a fun and girly little dress, simple bracelets add just the perfect touch.
We can't get enough of pastels this season! A springtime staple, we're digging how Bethany from Snakes Nest even incorporates the trend into her accessories.
Want to balance your inner prep? Law of Fashion shows us how it's done with her basic and colorful friendship bracelets.
Hellooo flirty. We're kind of obsessed with Chriselle from The Chriselle Factor in general. This outfit -- and arm candy -- pretty much sealed the deal.
Another one of spring's biggest trends, tribal, is totally rocked by Fitri Tropica with her bright colored bangles.
OK, so floral, leopard and awesome studded and chain bracelets? Does it get any better? Atlantic-Pacific is leaving us thinking no.
This is just basically the perfect work-to-drinks outfit if we've ever seen one. Jacey from Damsel in Dior looks totally cute, we love how her bracelets balance out the lace in her adorable blouse.
We might be saving the best for last. Neon pleated maxi dress? Check. Royal blue platforms? Check. Arm candy mash-up major-ness? Massive check. Brighton from Brighton The Day is essentially wearing our ultimate spring outfit in this photo!