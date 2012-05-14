Hello Sweet Tooth: The Most Popular Blogger Arm Candy For Spring

Ahh, arm candy. We’ve discussed the perks and the predominance of one of our most favorite trends, well, pretty often. We just can’t get over how fun having an major accessory moments can be in even some of the most mundane situations (read: a Monday morning). Although we will always have our stand-bys, with colors popping (finally!) in our gardens and our closets, we think it’s just about time to go searching for a few new additions to perk up even some of the peppiest wrists around.

After cruising some of the coolest blogs around, we knew we were in good company, too. We’re obsessed with how so many of these ladies are choosing to store their black outfits – and simple accessories – for another day, opting for bright and poppy bracelets, which wonderfully accent just about any outfit infusing a playful aspect to even the most serious of looks.

We’re seriously digging how these bodacious bloggers are mixing it up and incorporating reinterpreted studded bracelets along with their thin friendship numbers to add a pleasant surprise and edge – especially if they’re channeling their inner prep for the day.

Click through the slideshow to check out whose arm candy is giving a serious sweet tooth and how to introduce a key element into your spring wardrobe.