Arizona Muse and Ruby Aldridge Get Gothic In Vogue Italia

I love me a good fall-themed fashion editorial – especially when it stars two of my favorite faces, Arizona Muse and Ruby Aldridge.

Vogue Italia’s “Chic Gothic Glam” spread, shot by Craig McDean, is both creepy and whimsical at the same time; it’s like Alice in Wonderland meets Hitchcock’s 1963 film, The Birds. If I had to give this one a superlative, though, it would definitely be the best use of that ubiquitousPrada fall ’11 fish scale dress.

Click above to see the rest of the bewitching pictures!

