Arizona Muse Plays Naked Religious Figures in Visionaire

After so many rumors of his demise at Givenchy, Riccardo Tisci should be silently basking in “nah, nah, nah’s” because the guy is so hot right now. Not only is he a front runner in rumored Galliano replacements at Dior, but he also just collaborated with art mag Visionaire on its 60th anniversary issue according to Style.com.

The designer loves his Virgin Mary references, and he channeled all things holy for the issue, including casting so-hot-right-now Arizona Muse as a nude mom of Jesus. Tisci directed the entire issue save for one never before seen image from Robert Mapplethorpe, who usually did not traffic in anything religious (S&M was more like it), so it will be interesting to see how it fits.

Collaborators include Karl Lagerfeld photographing friend Carine Roitfeld, and Paolo Canevari envisioning Franca Sozzani as a saint. Helmut Lang also participated in a yet to be seen way, and there’s also a project with performance artist Marina Abramovic.

The 60th Anniversary Visionaire will be released in June as a limited-edition 228-page issue, which will include a case inspired by a church altarpiece. It retails for $425 and will be available at select bookstores and at Givenchy flagship stores. I kind of want it.

Images: Style.com