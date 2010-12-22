Arizona Muse Is Taking Over The World In YSL’s Spring 2011 Ad

Model on the most insane ride Arizona Muse just got christened by YSL. As the star of the brand’s Spring 2011 ad campaign, Muse (I mean, if that name’s not fate) was photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin under the creative direction of Stefano Pilati. The Santa Fe native looks decidedly Euro in a draped black gown and Daisy Buchanan hair, lounging in the gardens of the 1930s Villa Bled Roknine in Marrakechs Palmeraie.

Girl has already walked the runways of Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Chlo, Christian Dior and Marc Jacobs, so the ads were just a matter of time. She replaces Daria’s art deco by way of the 70s black and white Fall 2010 ads.