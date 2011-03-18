Arizona Muse Gets Trippy in YSL’s Spring 2011 Campaign Vid!

As the star of Yves Saint Laurent’s Spring 2011 Campaign, Arizona Muse, the model on everyone’s radar lately, further entrances us in YSL’s latest campaign video. Directed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the model hazily whirls about a palm tree to the dreamy tune of “Mushrooms and Roses” by Janelle Monae.

Arizona showcases the Spring collection in a slow motion seduction, playing up the slivers of skin granted by backless dresses and cutouts, while a setting sun acts as a backdrop. She stares directly at the camera, seemingly making an intimate connection, as the simple yet intense videography mimics the allure of the clothes themselves.