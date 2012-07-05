First Look: Arizona Muse for G-Star RAW Autumn/Winter 2012

At the Bread and Butter Berlin tradeshow yesterday, G-Star unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2012 campaign, featuring skyrocketing star model Arizona Muse, who was also part of the brand’s S/S 2013 presentation.

Shubhankar Ray, Global Brand Director of G-Star, said of the collaboration: “We are proud to work with Arizona Muse … With her stand out presence and distinctive look, we felt she was a raw and real character to feature in our new campaign …”

G-Star has also enlisted American actor Caleb Landry Jones as the male face for its upcoming campaign. The 22-year-old has had roles in Hollywood films such as X-Men: First Class and Contraband, as well as smaller projects like this year’s Antiviral.

The campaign was shot by photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn, whose “unique vision and raw, emotional style” was seen as a perfect fit for the brand, according to a press release. Corbijn took the duo to the French Alps, where he shot at an altitude of over 3000 meters.

“G-Star as a brand does an amazing job at mixing chic with ragged,” says Arizona, who was already a fan of the campaigns. “You can wear G-Star and feel really tough and powerful yet look really put-together and chic.”

The G-Star RAW Autumn/Winter 2012 campaign will go live in mid-September, at the time when the campaign collection will be released in stores.

In the meantime, you can get your fix of the brand’s urban cool-kid aesthetic on g-star.com.