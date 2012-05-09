Nip Slip Alert: Arizona Muse Is An All-American Badass In New Fashion Film [NSFW]

Oh, Arizona–is there no look that you can’t manage to look super sizzlin’ hawt in?

Whether you’re refined like wine in YSL to your latest American Western makeover, covered in faux dirt, bronzer and overalls (courtesy of Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren), you’re always a babe, all the way.

Kudos to the i-D Magazine team over in London for transforming Miss Muse into yet another shade of babeness for “The Lights, Camera, Action Issue.” Their latest Summer 2012 style bible also features other babes like Agyness Deyn, a preggy, almost-naked Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and new Dior hire Raf Simons.

This new Americana, turn-of-the-century look for Arizona Muse is all due in part to photographer Kayt Jones and stylist Havana Laffitte (which, by the way, is the chiquest name I’ve heard today), who shot the contemporary cowgirl out in the sunny desert sands of California.

You can check out the full spread in the magazine when it hits newsstands tomorrow, and/or watch this great little fashion film, also shot by Kayt Jones, that has Arizona decked out in some heritage ensembles, razor sharp cheekbones and the always illusive ulta mega crop top that has gone where no crop top has gone before–cut right above the breasticles.

Yup–you read that right. Breasticles.

Check out all of the NSFW fun for yourself down below:

[Image and video via i-D]