Aritzia’s Spring 2017 Releases Are Here—And They’re Good

Lauren Caruso
by
Aritzia Spring 2017
Photo: Courtesy of Aritzia

Forgive us if this feels premature, but we’re officially prepping for spring. Okay, so we might not be throwing our snow boots in storage or giving up hot toddies any time soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for the best season in the best way we know how: by shopping. And as luck would have it, at just the same time that we finally get sick of the slush, do stores start stocking their warm-weather pieces.

This week, Aritzia’s spring 2017 collection started trickling in, and we certainly took notice: Ahead, the best spring wardrobe must-haves from the Canadian boutique, including refreshingly simple midi dresses, flouncy, ruffled tops, and the brand’s super-comfy take on the athleisure trend.

Wilfred Free Kristen T-Shirt, $45; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Niki Blouse, $110; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Matane Knit Top, $75; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Albin Dress, $125; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Avion Bomber, $158; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

The Group by Babaton Burdekin Skirt, $98; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Écoulement Jumpsuit, $178; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Kearney Blouse, $110; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Tna Avalanche Sweater, $65; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Jamila T-Shirt, $40; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Mayne Short, $110; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Valeria Top, $35; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Leila Bodysuit, $55; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Vivienne Dress, $85; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Charleton Dress, $135; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

The Group by Babaton Hagan Sweater, $98; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Vertou Sweater, $95; at Artizia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Croisées Romper, $165; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Honorée Dress, $135; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Jenning Skirt, $148; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Hosta Dress, $125; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Récif Tote, $325; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Réplique Dress, $195; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Pilier Jacket, $258; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Swanepoel Dress, $98; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Khalo Jacket, $225; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Forbach Blouse $98; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Lanigan Blouse, $65; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Tna Ravine Hoodie, $75; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Draveil Blouse, $98; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Lubbert Sweater, $98; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Aidan Jacket, $275; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Cambrai Blouse, $110; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Poussin Bomber, $198; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Free Veruschka Skirt, $95; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Aquatic Flight Sqre $32; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Bastia Bodysuit, $50; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Lothar Camisole, $60; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Rains Long Jacket, $125; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Tna Tushar Pant, $75; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Wilfred Promener Blouse, $120; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Auxiliary Micro Dalen Crossbody, $225; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Babaton Matheson Dress, $98; at Aritzia

 

Photo: Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

