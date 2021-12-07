TikTokers Are Obsessed With Target’s Aritzia Look-Alike Puffer Jackets for $25

If you’re on Fashion TikTok even a little, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Target’s puffer jackets going ultra-viral. I’ve been seeing them pop up for at least a month now and let me tell you, they are breaking me down. TikTokers swear some of the colors are even a dupe for Aritzia’s popular puffer jackets. Now, I have an Aritzia Super Puff and I’m obsessed with it. I think the warmth is worth every penny. But sometimes you want to switch up your look or just don’t want to pay a lot — which is where these affordable Target jackets come into play.

TikToker @brooketarynartistry made a video showing her favorite puffers from Target and one even has a similar lacquered look as Aritzia’s cutest styles. “It’s literally so cute and so warm and only $35,” she says. (Tip: they’re actually $24.50 now!) TikToker @keepinupwkenz tried on $25 styles in black, teal, red, purple and yellow and fell in love with the red especially. “As you can tell, I’m literally obsessed. Go get them right now,” she says in her video.

Well, I am influenced. While I take my Aritzia Super Puff with me to the east coast so my Los Angeles body doesn’t freeze, I’m definitely going to pick up some bright-colored puffers from Target to wear when the temperatures in LA drop below 60 degrees. (No, I’m not kidding.) Bring on all the puffers!

Below, shop some of the cutest styles available now. Grab ’em before they’re gone for good!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A New Day Short Iridescent Puffer Jacket

I love the ivory shade of this short puffer jacket — it’ll go with everything in your closet. And it’s more than $10 off right now.

Wild Fable Hooded Puffer Jacket

This green checkered print is so on-trend but don’t worry, black is available too.

A New Day Short Wet Look Puffer Jacket

This wet-look finish of this short puffer makes it look much more expensive than it is. I’m giving Moncler vibes! It’s also more than $10 off right now.