The Best Aritzia Dupes at Target Include a $65 Version of the $350 Puffer Coat That Always Sells Out

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I love a good dupe, but I love even more when the dupe itself is on sale. Right now as part of lingering Cyber Monday sales, Target has so many discounts on clothing that was already affordable anyway. Check out the full list of deals here, but for now, we’re focused on all of the best Aritzia dupes you can find at Target right now.

This list includes the cutest winter ‘fit staples like fitted sweatpants, cropped sweatshirts and of course, puffer coats so you can stay warm and stylish all season long. Sure, Aritzia is known for its basics, but sometimes you just want to save a few bucks while stocking up on everything you need. Here are our picks for the best Aritzia winter staples dupes that you can shop at Target right now. Hurry, because sizes sell out fast at Target, so if you see something you like, make sure to “add to cart” ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best Sweatpants Dupe

These Wild Fable sweatpants at Target are already marked at an affordable price but they’re discounted 30% more to under $18, so grab them while they’re still in your size. They strike an uncanny resemblance to the Aritzia boyfriend rise sweat pant that retail for $60.

Best T-Shirt Dupe

A simple tee goes with everything, and Target makes it easy to pick up in a variety of different colors—nine to be exact. This A New Day ribbed shirt closely resembles the Aritzia little ribbed t-shirt that goes for $25.

Best Puffer Coat Dupe

This full-length puffer coat comes in three different colors and in sizes XS up to 4X. If your size isn’t in stock right now, set an alert to be the first one notified because this find is too good to pass up. Especially when you consider that other coats on the market can go up to $350.

Best Cropped Sweatshirt Dupe

I’m obsessed with the cropped sweatshirt trend that’s happening this year. I mean, just because it gets a little cold out doesn’t mean I suddenly want to give up crop tops all together! This dupe from Target is a lifesaver and right now it’s on sale for 30 percent off, making it under $13. The Aritzia version runs around $70.