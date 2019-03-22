A Beginner’s Guide to Dating an Aries

Listen, dating is already hard enough. At this point, if you don’t get sent unsolicited nudie pics or get serial killer vibes from your dating app matches—it’s basically a rousing success. Which, like. Sad!! But knowing someone’s zodiac can give you some information on how to navigate the treacherous waters of dating. Or hanging out. Or whatever emotionally unavailable people are saying these days. Honestly, I can’t keep up. Of course you can expect variation from individual to individual—but you might be surprised by just how spot-on our celestial calendars and personality traits can be! And what better way to celebrate Aries season than by giving you the low-down on Aries relationships?

So—you want to date an Aries?

Aries are people born between March 21 and April 19. They’re assertive and love to show leadership. They’re usually organized, and gravitate toward professions that allow them the freedom to be fully themselves. They are energetic and passionate, and love being in control.

Be direct.

Aries know what they want. If they like you, you’ll know. Eye contact, flirty comments and gestures will abound when you’ve caught an Aries’ attention. That said, rising signs, other personality traits and environmental factors can always get in the way. Your best bet with Aries (and honestly, with dating in general) is to be as direct as possible.

Stand your ground.

Aries love to test boundaries, so be prepared to show and state them. Repeatedly. Don’t over-explain, or try to bargain. If you expect a call or text, state your needs clearly. Don’t leave room for interpretation, and don’t backpedal. Obviously, you can’t control if they change their behavior. But you can sure as hell leave!

Don’t bullshit.

Aries can detect bullshit quicker than almost any other sign. While it may be tempting to stretch the truth to impress your fiery new flame—don’t. They’ll know, you’ll feel like a flinchy jerk, and everyone will feel super !!! awkward !!!

Get ready to socialize.

Aries love to socialize and mix with many different social groups. As their partner, you’ll be a part of that. For you introverts out there, gird your loins and get ready to mingle. But try not to worry too much, as Aries do love their downtime and TV marathons, too.

Keep things interesting.

Aries like novelty and excitement. Not everything has to be some grand gesture or totally radical, but keeping an Aries’ attention will require time and effort on your part. They aren’t content to coast in any of their relationships, least of all their romantic ones.

Maintain your independence.

Aries enjoy partnerships and relationships, but they fiercely value their own independence and alone time. If you’re going to date an Aries, you will need your own friends, hobbies and interests. Those who like to glom onto their partner and adapt to their lifestyles will not fare well with an Aries. But for all you independent people out there—this is a match made in zodiac heaven.

Aries are complicated and passionate, and while they sometimes have a bad rap for having a wandering eye, Aries are capable of loving as passionately and fiercely as anyone else. So lean into it and open your heart. Just no unsolicited nudie pics—no matter what sign you are, or what sign you’re dating.