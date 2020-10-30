Aries, Your November Horoscope Says The 13th Will Be Your Day

November is serious business, Aries! It begins with the sun in your intense eighth house of transformation and shared resources. This month, your heart is set on intimacy and you’re considering what you need in order to trust and commit to others. You’re also harnessing your passion and power to climb up from rock bottom and bounce back with a vengeance. Your Aries November 2020 horoscope predicts that, as some things come to an end, new beginnings will find you. When mental Mercury enters your eighth house on November 10, your previous mistakes will become kindling for some bright and fiery new ideas.

However, the date you really need to pay attention to is November 13, when courageous Mars—your ruling planet—finally stations direct and this retrograde comes to an end. With Mars blasting through your first house of the self with gusto once again, there won’t be anything that you can’t handle. You’re letting the world know exactly who you are and what you want and you won’t back down without a fight.

When the New Moon in Scorpio takes place on November 15, it will be an opportunity to make a major commitment and put your whole heart into it. That commitment might involve another person, especially when romantic Venus activates your intimate eighth house on November 21, encouraging your desire for soul connections and a depth that spreads as far and wide as the ocean.