Aries, Your May Horoscope Says You’re On Top Of The World Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

You have *so* many reasons to be excited about what this month has in store for you! However, as your Aries May 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel like you’re uncertain about what the future holds. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, it may cause some shakeups in your financial status, prompting you to view your money in a new way. Embrace innovative ways to pave the way for cash to flow!

However, make sure you’re reading all the fine print and being upfront about your intentions. On May 10, Mercury will station retrograde in your third house of communication, bringing up conversations that remain in limbo and increasing the level of confusion. Don’t read into it too much, because May 10 is also the day that lucky and abundant Jupiter enters Aries! This will jumpstart an era of limitless growth and leave a brilliant sheen across your confidence.

Before you can get through the good stuff, you might need to sort through the bad stuff. On May 16, a lunar eclipse in Scorpio will rise in your eighth house of death and rebirth, bringing you to the peak of your emotional depth. It may be time to let go of something you hold close as you make way for something that matters just as much to you, if not more.

By May 20, your social life will pop off like bottles of champagne, because Gemini season is bringing the ruckus! Dazzle everyone with your sparkling wit and indulge in your intellect. This year, Gemini season is getting interesting right from the get-go, because on May 24, Mars—your ruling planet—will enter Aries and exacerbate your power. Embrace your commitment to greatness and compete not against others, but against your former self.

As Mars joins forces with Jupiter on May 29, you may feel even luckier in your pursuits as the universe comes together to support you on this journey. Ride these waves of new experiences with an open heart! As the month comes to a close, you may feel inspired to speak your truth into existence. As the new moon in Gemini radiates electricity throughout your clever third house on May 30, you may discover a new way to bring your ideas to fruition.