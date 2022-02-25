Aries, Your March Horoscope Taps Into Your Psychic Abilities

This month, you’re learning how to embrace your spirituality and all the wealth hidden in your inner world. After all, your Aries March 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Pisces on March 2. This new moon will plant a seed of kindness and empathy in your sensitive 12th house, encouraging you to embrace healing.

However, as Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in Capricorn in your ambitious 10th house on March 3, you may feel the urge to get up and go—even when all you really want to do is lay back and dream. Just because you’re resting doesn’t mean you aren’t concocting brilliant plans to execute when you’re ready!

If you embrace introspection and search within, you’ll be rewarded by March 5. This is when the sun will join forces with Jupiter in Pisces, opening you up to a deeper form of love and an even more vivid imagination. Even though you’re prioritizing solitude and tapping into your psychic abilities, your social life will feel incredibly inspiring and rejuvenating by March 6.

As Venus and Mars join forces in your extraverted 11th house, you’re tapping into your network and connecting with people on a grand scale. Prepare to form serendipitous friendships, both in person and online!

By March 18, you may feel like you’re drifting back down to the ground and focusing on reality. As the Full Moon in Virgo brings you a revelation in your sixth house of health and wellbeing, you’re learning how to make your external reality more beautiful, as you want to function with as much energy and organization as possible.

All of this is preparing you for what Aries season has to offer. On March 20, the sun will move into your trailblazing first house, reminding you who you are and why you have countless reasons to be confident in yourself. Go boldly where you’ve never gone before!

However, as Venus closes in on a conjunction with Saturn in Aquarius on March 28, you may feel like something is creating distance between you and your community. Surround yourself with the people who truly get you—but remember, you have to give generously in order to receive tenfold back.