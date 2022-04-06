Aries Love Horoscope 2022: Conquer Anything (& Anyone) You Want

Scroll To See More Images

After two years of social distancing, Rams will be relieved to read their Aries love horoscope for 2022. It’s time to take center stage in your own love life, dear Rams, and make yourself the Main Character we all know you were born to be. May will be a highlight month for romance, as Venus enters your first house of the self. If you’re inclined to try a new haircut or shop for a chic wardrobe, the stars are blessing you.

Later in the fall, Mercury will station retrograde in your house of partnerships. Only time will tell what this positioning will mean for you, but some Rams reconnect with an ex for a second try—or simply some long-awaited closure. Whether you’re looking for a partner or you’re already coupled up, read on to see what your love life holds for 2022.

Aries Singles Horoscope

Asteroid Eros rules over passion and desire, and you get a confidence boost from its partnership with your fiery sign from the beginning of March to the middle of April. This time will be all about the excitement of the chase, and you’ll feel both extremes of the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat times about a hundred. Dating, sex, and love are all about winning for you now, and as the warrior of the zodiac, you expect to be able to conquer anything (and anyone).

The middle of August brings one of the luckiest transits for the single Ram, which is the Venus-Jupiter trine. The phrase “lucky in love” could very well have come from this transit, Aries, because it brings you luck in every sense of the word. With the increase in good fortune and positivity that surrounds you, you can’t help but walk around with a huge amount of confidence. Compliments you receive now are genuine, and romantic propositions should be taken seriously.

Passionate Venus moves away from intensely emotional Scorpio (thank goodness) and hooks up with adventurous kindred fire sign Sagittarius in the middle of November, giving you more of that romantic and sexual freedom you’re looking for. For the past several weeks, you might have been way too wrapped up in your feelings for your own comfort, so this transit has you breathing easier as you break free from those emotional restraints. Romantic adventures are around every corner now if you’re ready to take the risk and just go for it.

Aries Couples Horoscope

Love isn’t always easy for a fire sign like you, Aries, but one thing’s for sure: it’s hardly ever boring! And 2022 will be no different. Loving, romantic Venus rules over your love life and pleasure zones, and as 2022 begins, she’s moving uncomfortably retrograde in earth sign Capricorn. Your relationship benefits from her goal-oriented energy now, but the seriousness of this pairing could weigh you down and make you question your own or your partner’s commitment level.

The love goddess spends almost three fiery weeks of May in your aggressive sign, however, at which point love is spontaneous, bold, and direct. When you want something, you go for it with little regard for what your partner wants or feels. This “me first” attitude might work in other areas of your life, but in your relationship it’s better to work on seeing love as more of a two-way street than a one-way street race.

In mid-August, there’s a positive Venus-Jupiter trine to look forward to that can take away a lot of your love-related worries. You feel lucky to have found each other, and you should attract a lot of good things as a couple. Winning a weekend getaway, receiving money you weren’t expecting, and getting good news about a financial deal are all just some of the fortunate possibilities that might happen now.